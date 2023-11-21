Avoid Value Traps With VFLO’s Growth Filter

Warren Buffett once wrote: “Growth is always a component in the calculation of value.”[1] This makes a lot of sense. After all, if a growth company costs the same as a value stock, that’s a better valuation opportunity. But when seeking value, it’s important to avoid value traps.

Per Lance Humphrey, Senior Portfolio Manager at VictoryShares and Solutions, there are many value stocks with little to no long-term growth prospects.

“Very often, there’s a lot of companies that are attractively priced,” Humphrey said on a webcast hosted by VettaFi. “But it’s for a very good reason.”

For example, it could be “a company that has very little to no growth prospects moving forward.” On the other hand, the company may face a new threat, changing the trajectory of its prospects.

Filtering Out The Slow Growers

Whatever the reason, Humphrey explained that when looking to capture that value premium, it’s essential to avoid those cheap companies that don’t have prospects moving forward. That’s why the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) applies a growth filter to eliminate some slower-growing names.

VFLO targets large-cap companies with high free cash flows. It seeks to track the performance of the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index[2]. The Index methodology assesses free cash flow (FCF) based on a historic and forward-looking basis.

The ETF targets large-cap companies with high free cash flows. It then filters these companies to select those with the most favorable growth prospects using trailing and forward-looking metrics.

The outcome is a 50-stock portfolio consisting of companies with the highest combination of free cash flow yields and growth rates[3] to be included in the Index that is reconstituted and rebalanced every quarter.

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for VFLO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, VFLO is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of VFLO.

