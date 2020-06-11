On Thursday, Franklin Templeton announced the expansion of its active ETF lineup with the addition of its ninth active fixed income ETF offering, Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV). FLGV seeks income by investing primarily in Treasury bonds, bills and notes, and investments that provide exposure to direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury.

“The launch of FLGV further exemplifies our steadfast belief that active management is critical to achieving investor goals in fixed income,” said Patrick O’Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton. “Franklin Templeton Fixed Income has engineered a seamless active quant approach—where portfolio managers, analysts, traders, and data scientists work as one team to create a synergistic loop between quantitative and fundamental analysis. We believe marrying our time-tested fundamental expertise and data science insights gives us a competitive edge in navigating challenging investment environments to best serve our clients.”

FLGV is managed by Patrick Klein, senior vice president, portfolio manager, and Warren Keyser, senior vice president, portfolio manager, and is listed on NYSE Arca. FLGV adds a Treasury-bond focused option to Franklin LibertyShares’ robust active fixed income ETF lineup:

“With FLGV, we are investing primarily in Treasuries across the entire maturity spectrum, for investors looking to generate income in their portfolios without taking on corporate credit risk,” said Klein. “We have chosen to manage this fund with a low tracking error to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index, but we still retain the flexibility to drive alpha, primarily through duration and yield curve positioning and with selective, limited allocations to U.S. Treasury Inflation-Indexed Notes (TIPS), U.S. Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, and other U.S. Government and Agency Guaranteed Securities.”

Franklin LibertyShares, the firm’s global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. LibertyShares has more than $7 billion in assets under management globally as of May 31, 2020, including nearly $4 billion in active fixed income ETFs, and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Gather insights on ETF investing by visiting franklintempleton.com/etfs. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.