The Challenging Bond Market Makes for a Teachable Moment

For advisors, it’s not easy telling investors to use bonds when the stock market goes haywire if the debt market is also feeling the pangs of inflation fears. However, it makes for a teachable moment to re-educate investors on the importance of bonds in a portfolio.

Bonds can still serve as a safe haven asset in the long term, giving investors an opportunity to buy the current dip. Inverting yield curves as of late could be signaling a recession, further supporting the case to use bonds to minimize any stock market shock.

“Bond prices are in free fall and have been for about five months,” a U.S. News article says. “That means that financial advisors who use bonds and bond portfolios in their practices have to do something they have likely never had to do: explain to panicked clients why the part of their portfolio designed to offset the risk of their equity investments is failing them.”