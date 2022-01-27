Strong Demand for Municipal Bonds Should Boost This ETF

Rising inflation and the expectation of higher interest rates might seem like it could tamp down demand for municipal bonds, but there are other factors working in their favor.

2021 saw increased demand for munis in a year of recovery after the onset of the ongoing pandemic in 2020.

With tax increases forthcoming, the demand for munis should continue in 2022. Additionally, the ongoing recovery means that credit quality will continue to rise, giving risk-averse investors more peace of mind.

Getting Tax-Free Muni Exposure

One place to get tax-free municipal bond exposure is via an ETF wrapper with funds from Vanguard such as the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB). With a 0.06% expense ratio, the fund offers low-cost exposure to municipal debt.

VTEB tracks the Standard & Poor’s National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the U.S. municipal bond market. This index includes municipal bonds from issuers that are primarily state or local governments or agencies whose interests are exempt from U.S. federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

