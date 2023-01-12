Last Week, Bond ETF Flows Doubled Up on Equities | ETF Trends
Last Week, Bond ETF Flows Doubled Up on Equities

Weekly Asset Class Fund Flows

Investors often reallocate money in between asset classes, whether to manage risk or simply to rebalance. This is our weekly snapshot of where ETF investors are putting their money.
Asset Class AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm)
Bond $1,297,980.15 $12,514.98
Equity $5,085,835.97 $5,618.03
Commodity $134,905.68 $475.95
Currency $4,005.53 $34.22
Alternatives $5,737.08 -$53.63
Volatility $2,879.71 -$69.56
Preferred Stock $31,466.02 -$114.78
Real Estate $70,868.79 -$203.11
Multi-Asset $32,790.21 -$232.82

