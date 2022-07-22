Investors Pile Into Dividends Amid Rising Rates and Inflation

With both bonds and equities heading south amid rising inflation in the first half of 2022, one place investors are flocking to is dividend-paying companies.

“Dividend-paying companies are typically going to have higher levels of free cash flow,” said Dave Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist at Morningstar, in a CNBC report. And they may be valued more modestly, he said.

“Both of those have definitely been attractive for investors this year as we see the economy softening, interest rates rising and inflation still running hot,” Sekera said.

For fixed income investors looking to dividend income for their portfolios, one fund worthy of consideration is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG), which seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time: the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index.

The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

Overall, VIG: