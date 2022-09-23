Hot Inflation Data Pushes Short-Term Bond Yields Higher | ETF Trends

Hotter-than-expected inflation is reminding bond investors to stay on the short side when it comes to duration. It’s been the default play given that more interest rate hikes are to be expected from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“Short-term U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb higher on Wednesday as investors digested the previous session’s dramatic market route triggered by a hot inflation reading,” a CNBC report said.

As short-term yields push higher, it gives bond investors an opportunity grab more yield while keeping rate risk low. As such, exchange traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) are worth considering.

With short duration in focus, VGSH is a prime option to consider. This ETF offers exposure to short-term government bonds, focusing on Treasury bonds that mature in one to three years.

Overall, VGSH: