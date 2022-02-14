Get Income and Price Appreciation With VYMI

It’s undoubtedly been a challenging market landscape for fixed income investors in the U.S., and that’s causing them to look towards other avenues for yield, such as the international markets.

That’s especially the case given the prospect of rising interest rates, which can erode fixed income. Yields have been rising across the board for both short and long duration.

In the meantime, the U.S. Federal Reserve could end up being more hawkish than the capital markets anticipated. The latest inflation data came in hotter than anticipated, causing yields to spike once again.

“Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to counter rising inflation have pushed up yields while flattening the U.S. Treasury yield curve,” a Reuters report says.

When it comes to getting more yield to stay ahead of inflation, fixed income investors don’t have to sacrifice performance or quality of debt in order to get the highest yield. This is where an ETF like the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) can benefit a fixed income investor’s portfolio.

VYMI offers an all-in-one option, allowing investors to navigate the international debt markets without needing to pore over copious amounts of financial data to find the best opportunities. Furthermore, international investing has its own set of nuances, and VYMI can assist with taking out that guesswork.

Overall, VYMI: