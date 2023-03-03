ETF Issuer League: Vanguard Hovering Near $2 Trillion | ETF Trends

Vanguard — few can question the company’s stature as an asset manager, but it’s not number one in everything. The firm’s ETF-specific AUM sat at $1.97 billion over the last week or so, close but just behind the $2.2 billion in the iShares suite of ETFs, according to the ETF Issuer League table.

Not to say that either of the two titans of the ETF industry is lacking — no other firm has cracked the trillion-dollar mark in ETF AUM, with State Street’s SPDR suite sitting at $936 million. The SPDR suite saw the biggest outflows for the week ending March 2, with -$1.9 billion leaving its ETFs, while iShares saw the second-largest outflows at -$1.3 billion in the same time frame.

JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, took in $1.6 billion in ETF net inflows over that week period, with the JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) continuing to perform in terms of flows — it added $783 million over the last week, according to VettaFi, with its provision of current income a notable positive.

Those inflows were only enough for fourth place for the week, though, with iShares seeing three ETFs adding more than a billion for the week, led by the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) with nearly $1.4 billion. That was offset by outflows from the iShares Russell 200 ETF (IWM), which saw -$1.4 billion out. JPMorgan Chase saw comparatively few outflows from its own ETFs, helping with its net gains on the week.

In other notable areas of the issuer league, Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) added almost $300 million, a solid performance that was also the best in the mid range of ETF issuers and its nearby competitors in the under-$100 billion range. Interestingly, DFA’s next-closest competitor for inflows was WisdomTree Investments with $260 million, in part thanks to the continued strength of the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR), which was largely responsible for the overall inflows with $246 million.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Fixed Income Channel.