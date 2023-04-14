ETF Issuer League: Vanguard Back to $2 Trillion | ETF Trends

Vanguard’s ETF suite hit $2 trillion weeks ago, but having dipped in value, once again reached that vaunted AUM over the last week according to the ETF Issuer League. The firm didn’t see the highest net inflows in that time, though – that title goes to State Street and its SPDR suite of ETFs, adding $4.5 billion to Vanguard’s $2.2 billion over the last seven days or so.

Vanguard saw a large chunk of its flows coming into its duo of flagship ETFs, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and its fixed income strategy the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) with $788 million and $356 million respectively. To little surprise, SPDR and State Street saw the recently 30-year-old SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) add $3.8 billion over the last week, trying to recover some of its YTD outflows totaling -$6.8 billion.

SPDR may be nearing $1 trillion in ETF AUM, but it was JP Morgan Chase that perhaps saw some of the most notable inflows, taking in the largest inflows of the sub $1 trillion category with $2.7 billion over the last week. JP Morgan Chase saw the J.P. Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) add $2.4 billion over the last week, almost the entirety of the firm’s ETF inflows and almost ten times the inflows for the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) which has starred so far this year.

ProShares, meanwhile, had less positive news from its ETF flows, with some of the largest outflows led mostly by its ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) ETFs losing -$355 million and -$191 million respectively over the last week.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for AMJ, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, AMJ is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of AMJ.