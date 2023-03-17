ETF Issuer League: $17 Billion for Vanguard, Gold Up | ETF Trends

The last week has seen some potent volatility to put it mildly, but that hasn’t stopped the ETF Issuer League from plugging along, headlined by some dramatic inflow numbers for Vanguard and some striking outflows for State Street’s SPDR ETF suite. Gold, too, stood out, as investors are perhaps flocking to the precious metal as a source of stability.

Vanguard’s ETF suite stood out in the Issuer League over the last week with $17.6 billion in net inflows, as its AUM continues to hover just around that $2 trillion AUM market, having fluctuated up and down over the last few weeks. State Street, meanwhile, saw the next biggest number but in the opposite direction as its SPDR ETF suite saw -$4.3 billion in net outflows.

Vanguard’s strength can be attributed to more than $2 billion in net inflows each for the trio of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index TF (VYM), the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), with $2.7 billion, $2.2 billion, and $2.2 billion in net inflows respectively. Small caps have been a topic of conversation at VettaFi of late, while the dividend strength suggests ongoing market desire for current income.

SPDR’s outflows, meanwhile, were mostly attributable to regular fluctuations in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which saw -$3.7 billion in outflows, with the inflows for the suite coming in for its Treasury focused strategies like the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) at $2 billion in net inflows.

One standout issuer in the ETF Issuer League outside of the biggest firms was the World Gold Council, which added $620 million in net inflows, the third-largest inflows across all ETF issuers for the week. Those inflows are entirely attributable to the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) at $696 million for the week. Charging 40 basis points, GLD tracks the LBMA Gold Price PM index and has outperformed its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average YTD by 667 and 191 basis points respectively.