Companies Scramble to Issue More Bonds Ahead of More Rate Hikes

A hawkish Federal Reserve is forcing companies to issue more bonds ahead of rising interest rates in the current inflationary environment. As such, a deluge of corporate bonds is expected to hit the debt market.

“Companies with the highest credit ratings in the world are engaged in a now-or-never U.S. dollar bond issuance spree to get ahead of a continued spike in borrowing costs and as liquidity in the market is expected to dwindle in the next few months,” Reuters reported. “The first working day after a long holiday weekend saw 19 investment-grade rated companies raise $35.35 billion, the most to price in a single day this year, according to IFR/Refinitiv.”

Moreover, it’s been a tough year for the bond market with inflation fears tamping down demand. As such, companies are looking to issue more bonds now if investment demand for debt dwindles with more rate hikes to come.

“There is a strong motivation to issue debt now rather than later because there are concerns that investment liquidity will be materially reduced as we near the end of a year that has yielded poor returns for investors,” said Jessica Lehmann, head of U.S. debt syndicate at HSBC.

2 Options for Corporate Bond Exposure

Vanguard has a pair of low-cost options for investors when it comes to getting corporate bond exposure. For a broad, all-inclusive option, consider the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC).

The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad, market-weighted corporate bond index. VTC is a fund of funds, and employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index, which measures the investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market.

The index includes U.S. dollar-denominated securities that are publicly issued by industrial, utility, and financial issuers. The fund comes with a low expense ratio of 0.05%.

