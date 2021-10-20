First Ever Real Estate Tech ETF, HHH, Launched by ETFMG

On Wednesday, ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG®), a leading exchange traded fund issuer, announced that the ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: HHH) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. HHH is the world’s first ETF designed to give pure-play exposure to global technology companies that digitally transform the real estate industry to optimize the way people research, rent, buy, sell, insure, and manage property.

The process of renting, buying, or selling residential and commercial property can be aided by technology. Real estate transactions historically have tended to be slow and expensive, making the sector ripe for disruption. HHH provides investors with unique exposure to the technology companies streamlining historically inefficient activities such as property marketing, buying/selling/renting, mortgage origination and underwriting, loan servicing, title insurance, appraisal and settlement, and escrow and closing.

“The real estate industry is on fire, and property technology is adding the fuel,” says Sam Masucci, CEO and founder of ETFMG. “As the largest asset class in the world, the intersection of real estate and technology is only natural. HHH is the first of its kind to provide global exposure to the companies bringing disruptive technology to real estate.”

HHH tracks the Prime Real Estate Technology Index, an index of Prime Indexes, a division of Level ETF Ventures LLC. The index has been created to provide investors with a reference measure that enables them to track both event-driven news and long-term trends of real estate technology companies.

“The relentless advancement of technology has transformed almost every major industry, but the multi-trillion-dollar real estate industry has been virtually untouched, until now,” says Kris Monaco, managing partner and co-founder of Prime Indexes. “The Prime Real Estate Technology Index captures this profound change, and we are excited once again to partner with ETFMG as it launches another first-to-market investment product.”

For more information, visit etfmg.com/HHH.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.

About ETFMG®

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund lineup provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first-to-market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof of the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors’ portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange-traded funds, please visit www.etfmg.com.