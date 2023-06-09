A Comprehensive Comparison of Top U.S. Real Estate ETFs

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have become an increasingly popular investment option for those looking to diversify their portfolio and gain exposure to the U.S. real estate market. With the rise of real estate ETFs, investors now have more options than ever before to invest in REITs and gain exposure to the U.S. real estate market.

In this article, we will compare the three largest U.S. real estate ETFs by market capitalization: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH), and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). These funds can offer investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets with lower expenses and greater liquidity than investing in individual properties.

The Comparison

Expense Ratio: The expense ratio is one of the most important factors to consider when investing in ETFs. VNQ has an expense ratio of 0.12%, which is higher than SCHH’s 0.07% and XLRE’s 0.10%. SCHH has the lowest expense ratio, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious investors.

Assets Under Management (AUM): AUM is another crucial factor to consider when choosing an ETF. VNQ has the highest AUM of the three ETFs, with $32.168 billion. SCHH has an AUM of $5.784.9 billion, while XLRE has an AUM of $4.489.4 billion. VNQ’s high AUM suggests it’s a popular choice among investors.

Holdings: The number of holdings in an ETF can also provide valuable insight into its diversification and risk management strategies. VNQ has the most holdings of the three ETFs, with 166 total holdings. SCHH has 127 holdings, while XLRE has only 32 holdings. VNQ’s larger number of holdings indicates that its portfolio is likely more diversified than those of the other two ETFs.

Dividend Yields: When considering these three ETFs, the dividend yield can also be an important factor to consider. VNQ has an annual dividend yield of 4.09%, SCHH has an annual dividend yield of 2.95%, and XLRE has an annual dividend yield of 3.61%. For investors who are looking for a steady stream of income, VNQ may be the most attractive option.

5-Year Return: The 5-year return is an essential metric to consider when evaluating an ETF’s performance. VNQ has a 5-year return of 4.64%, SCHH has a 5-year return of 1.63%, and XLRE has a 5-year return of 6.66%. XLRE has the highest 5-year return, while SCHH has the lowest. However, it’s important to note that past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Which U.S. Real Estate ETF Do You Invest In?

All three U.S. real estate ETFs have their unique advantages and disadvantages. VNQ has the highest AUM and the most holdings, making it a popular choice among investors looking for diversification. SCHH has the lowest expense ratio, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious investors. XLRE has the highest 5-year return, indicating strong performance in the past. Ultimately, the best ETF for you will depend on your investment goals, risk tolerance, and whether you prioritize a higher dividend yield, lower expenses, or strong past performance.

