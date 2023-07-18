All About ETFs: Answers to Twelve Popular Questions About ETFs

An authorized participant (AP) is a financial institution that manages the creation and redemption of ETF shares in the primary market. Each AP has an agreement with an ETF sponsor that gives it the right (but not the obligation) to create and redeem ETF shares. APs may act on their own, or on behalf of market participants.

Market makers are broker-dealers that regularly provide two-sided (buy and sell) quotes to clients. In some instances, an ETF’s market makers may also be APs.

APs and market makers operate in a highly competitive environment, and are economically incentivized to take part in making or trading ETF shares. Historically, if an AP has withdrawn from the ETF market, other APs have stepped in to facilitate the creation and redemption of ETF shares, particularly if there was a significant premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV), or difference between the price of the ETF and its underlying holdings. This is because APs generally seek to take advantage of economic arbitrage opportunities arising from that difference (for example, if an ETF is trading at a price above its NAV, an AP could buy the underlying securities and exchange them with the ETF issuer for newly created ETF shares, which may then be sold in the market for a profit).

That same incentive holds true for market makers as well.

Ultimately it is this “arbitrage mechanism” that helps keep the ETF’s market price close to the value of its underlying holdings each day.