Advisors Enhance Business Through Rules-Based ETF Model Portfolios

As more financial advisors look for ways to adapt and streamline their businesses, many are turning to outside sources like exchange traded fund model portfolios and research providers to help clients meet their needs.

“We provide the asset allocation models for our clients, and at the end of the day, it’s an asset allocation,” Joe Mallen, Chief Investment Officer, Helios Quantitative Research, said at the Inside ETFs conference. “We also provide the research on underlying funds via ETFs or mutual funds that they plug into the models, and it becomes the advisors’ own proprietary set of models.

Helios provides a so-called model ecosystem that is divided into three segments, including dynamic risk, Helios growth, and research.

Dynamic risk model portfolios are a blend of strategic and tactical premises, focused on market volatility as the primary calculation attribute. The strategies are positioned based on a rules-based algorithm focused on the level of implied volatility.

The Helios Growth portfolios are strategic, binary econocentric algorithm that focuses on the evolution of economic environments.

Lastly, the provider offers researched tactical or holdings-based algorithms that focus on driving specific outcomes, such as attractive risk-adjusted income.

“Our core services provide all the components you need to offer state-of-the-art investment management solutions, communicate clearly with clients and prospective clients, and institute time-saving processes that allow your firm to operate more efficiently,” according to Helios.

Watch Joe Mallendiscuss Asset Allocation Models And ETF Model Portfolios:

