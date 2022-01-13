The Exchange Conference Announces It Will Now Take Place April 11–14

The largest ETF conference of 2022 is shifting conference start by two months out of an abundance of caution.

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 13, 2022 – The organizers of Exchange are today announcing that the conference, which had been slated to take place in February, is being shifted to April 11–14.

The location, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, remains the same, and the organizers have worked closely with the venue to ensure that anyone who has already booked a hotel room or rooms tied to the conference will have their reservations updated automatically to reflect the new dates.

“It has always been our intention to create an event like no other with Exchange, with unrivaled content, immersive experiences and supercharged networking; but most importantly with the health, safety and comfort of our guests at the center of all of our efforts,” said Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends and co-founder of Exchange. “Moving Exchange to April allows us to move forward with a high level of confidence, allowing us to perfect the experience and address the health-related concerns of our attendees, speakers, and sponsors to the highest degree possible. We look forward to seeing everyone in Miami Beach in April, and will continue to provide updates on the agenda and conference policies in the weeks to come.”

Today, Exchange is also announcing the launch of the Exchange Concierge, a service for all registered attendees of the event that will assist attendees with things like event registration changes, hotel accommodation requests, dining or local excursion recommendations, and more. “Event organizers go wrong in that they forget the event experience begins at the point of registration, not just when someone arrives at the venue to pick up their badge,” said Matt Middleton, CEO of Advisor Circle and co-founder of Exchange. “At Exchange, we pride ourselves on creating a delightful experience for all participants far before your arrival at the Fontainebleau.”

Anyone with questions about the new dates for Exchange can visit exchangeetf.com or reach out by email at concierge@exchangeetf.com.

