Sign Up For Exchange & Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Earlier this October, VettaFi announced that the Susan G. Komen Foundation would be the cause of the month. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness month. VettaFi is pleased to announce that it will be taking its support to the next level.

For every person who signs up for Exchange for the remainder of October, VettaFi will contribute an extra $100 to the cause.

Breast Cancer Statistics

According to Komen’s website, in 2023 there would be an estimated 287,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women. The death estimate going into the year was 43,170 in the U.S. Men would see 2,800 new cases and 530 deaths.

The U.S. is home to more than 4 million breast cancer survivors, more than any other group of cancer survivors.

Given the scale of these numbers, it is likely that everyone is connected to someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

Exchange Continues the Tradition of Giving

With VettaFi’s mission to have financial services transform from an industry into a community, last year’s Exchange featured a number of ways for participants to volunteer. The conference hosted a More Than Pink walk to support the Komen Foundation’s fight against breast cancer.

At time of the walk, VettaFi Editor-in-Chief Lara Crigger said, “I’m blown away by how many people woke up early on Tuesday at a conference. That just speaks to their dedication, the goodness of this cause. I’m proud that this conference has such an emphasis on giving back to the community and doing something good in the world.”

Register for Exchange and Help Continue the Fight

With the additional pledge to the Komen foundation, there’s never been a better time to register for Exchange. Your registration not only gives you an opportunity to attend Exchange, it makes a tangible difference.

Register for Exchange 2024 here.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.