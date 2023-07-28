Thematics With HANetf’s Hector O'Neill on Thematics

European ETF firm HANetf is looking to bring the best of what’s happening in the U.S. market to Europe. “So, whether that’s commodities or thematics or digital assets, that’s what we’re really all about,” said HANetf’s CEO Hector O’Neill.

Focused on Digital Assets and Thematics

Speaking with NYSE’s Judy Shaw at Exchange 2023, O’Neill said that HANetf is “very much focused on two big areas” — digital assets and thematics. Additionally, for digital assets, O’Neill said HANetf has seen “great investor demand” for its liquid physical bitcoin product.

“In 2021, it was the most traded ETF in Europe,” he said. O’Neill noted, however, that the fund is still “not allowed in the U.S. yet.”

O’Neill also said that HANetf has “the broadest range of thematics in Europe.” It has “over 25 different thematic ETFs, from space to cannabis to blockchain.”

O’Neill added that “people don’t really understand” technical financial products “like growth or value” on a gut level. They do, however, have strong thoughts on thematics.

“So, what we’re trying to do is not be the simple beta providers,” O’Neill said. “We’ll be the more esoteric, the more content-led, the more story-led type products. We believe that leads into what investors want as well, because I always believe people have a big opinion on thematics.”