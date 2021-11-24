Financial Twitter is a hub of some of the best experts, minds, thought leaders, and influencers in the field. Not only that, Twitter has become a powerful tool for tracking markets, finding talent, networking, and giving back. Those are all things we want to support at ETF trends.

We decided to look for different ways to support the FinTwit community — an initiative we’re calling #ETFintwit. And we’re kicking off that support with a list of the top 50 accounts on financial Twitter. (We also invited all 50 participants to Exchange: An ETF Experience to create the chance for a giant #ETFintwit meetup.)

To select this list, we looked for influential members of the FinTwit community. We stuck with Twitter’s “blue check” rules in that we only considered accounts with more than 1,000 followers. But we didn’t just pick accounts with the most followers.

Instead, we also looked for people who exemplify FinTwit and use it meaningfully — to help them do their job, spread ideas, and build a community. We paid particular attention to people who use Twitter to support others and give back.

And finally, we didn’t just want to name people who work in our corner of finance. This isn’t an ETF-specific list. You’ll find names from across the financial sector: ETFs, asset management, personal finance, ESG, advisors, and more. Think of it like an index fund of FinTwit.

Mitch Ackles

@HFPR

Founder & CEO, Hedge Fund PR

Mitch Ackles made a career out of promoting others. We’re thrilled to return the favor by naming him to the inaugural Top 50.

Career background: I’m the founder and CEO of Hedge Fund PR and the global president of the Hedge Fund Association, an international non-profit organization that promotes the understanding and development of the hedge fund industry. I’ve spent 20 years executing campaigns for hedge funds, political and economic leaders, and charitable organizations. Philanthropy is a big part of my life and I work with Help for Children and A Leg to Stand On — two organizations working to protect and help children around the world.

#FinTwit story: When I joined Twitter it was a way for me to amplify my PR clients, including pro-bono nonprofit organizations like @ALegToStandOn, @HFCglobal, and @HedgeFundAssoc. My FinTwit replies were limited to vague GIFs and very few words. It took one reply from FinTwit royalty, Julia Carreon, to get me out of my shell. During the challenges of recent years I’ve made several in-person friends thanks to FinTwit, and as everyone knows, I’ve allowed a bit more fun to commence.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: As a financial industry spokesman and registered lobbyist I don’t offer advice or recommendations. So these responses are not an offer or solicitation for an investment in any ETF, stock, coin, fund, or financial instrument 😉 Like most of the members of FinTwit, I am a big believer in #philanthropy.

Michael Antonelli

@bullandbaird

Market Strategist, Baird

Michael Antonelli is FinTwit’s resident optimist, which is important when you’re a Chicago sports fan in Wisconsin.

Career background: Graduated from the University of Chicago MBA program in 2007 and started my career at Baird as an Institutional Equity trader. Transitioned to a Market Strategist role in Private Wealth Management where I produce content for our clients and advisors focusing on the behavioral side of investing (in person, written, video, audio). My secret sauce has always been explaining complex topics in unique ways (such as storytelling or using pop culture references), I refer to it as “edutainment.” I have a blog at www.bullandbaird.com with over 4,500 subscribers.

#FinTwit story: I stumbled into FinTwit around 2013 and really had no idea where I fit in. Over time I realized that the best way to grow professionally was to listen (and follow) people who were authentically trying to help. There are accounts who spend a lot of time debunking myths, or guiding readers towards interesting content, or writing about finance in an easy-to-understand way and that’s where you want to focus. 2020 was a prime example of what I’m talking about: we all knew times were tough, there were pessimists and doomsayers everywhere, but if you looked for the helpers you were not only better off mentally, but financially. Used correctly, FinTwit is a powerful resource.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: I’m a #optimism guy. I want my followers to have that as their default setting because I really do believe more people wake up trying to make the world better than worse. The world breaks all the time, it’s ok to acknowledge that, but that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from the long-run growth of humanity. Don’t fill your timeline with pessimists, that’s an optimal way to go broke.

Eric Balchunas

@EricBalchunas

Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg

When Eric Balchunas tweets, movers and shakers pay attention. We’re also partial to his field of research.

Career background: Started my career in journalism, then went into PR, then into Data. Now I do research which is largely a combination of all of those jobs.

#FinTwit story: I met one of the folks on our team, Athanasios Psarofagis, through Twitter. For years I’d post a chart and he’d add something to it that elevated the idea. So we hired him.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: The Global X Fishing ETF, R.I.P.

Christine Benz

@christine_benz

Director of Personal Finance & Retirement Planning,

Morningstar

Christine Benz has a FinTwit account so good even KISS took notice. Naturally, we did too.

Career background: I contribute to Morningstar’s research on financial planning, portfolio construction, and retirement planning matters. I also write articles and shoot videos for Morningstar.com, and co-host a weekly podcast with Jeff Ptak called “The Long View.”

#FinTwit story: One Friday night before a MoneyShow conference, I tweeted, “I can’t believe I’m going to be sharing a stage with Gene Simmons at an investment conference,” followed by the devil horns hand emoji. (He was speaking at the same conference about a business venture he was involved in.) Gene Simmons promptly tweeted, “I can’t believe I’m going to be sharing a stage with Christine Benz at an investment conference.” That immediately prompted a flood of likes and comments from his legions of fans. I remember Morgan Housel tweeted, “Oh my God.” I queued up to meet Gene at the conference, but the line was too long and his handlers rushed him away.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: Vanguard Total World Market Index $VTI. I believe we should all try to keep things simple.

Joelle Boneparth

@averagejoelle

Author, The Millennial Money Fix & Our Tiny Rebellions

Joelle keeps the FinTwit crowd humble by making sure we never take ourselves too seriously.

Career background: I’m an in-house counsel for the insurance industry, co-author of The Millennial Money Fix, and a writer on little wins that amount to big ones in my newsletter, Our Tiny Rebellions.

#FinTwit story: My primary objective on #FinTwit is to troll my husband, @dougboneparth, but through these efforts, I’ve met many kind, inspiring, and intelligent people.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: BTC

Alex Chalekian

@AlexChalekian

Founder, Lake Avenue Financial

Dubbed a “reluctant influencer” by ThinkAdvisor, Alex Chalekian uses his reach to speak up when he sees injustice and inspire others to do good.

Career background: I have been dedicated to assisting my clients in working towards their financial goals for over 20 years. Throughout my career, I have made multiple media appearances and spoken at many of the industry’s top conferences. I entered the financial consulting business in 1997, founded Chalekian Wealth Management in 2003, and later founded Lake Avenue Financial in 2014. In 2017, I was asked to join the LPL Financial Advisor Council as one of 24 members selected from among more than 16,000 LPL Financial advisors nationwide. As part of my passion for financial literacy, I joined the Altruist team as a Learn Mentor in 2020. When I’m not working or tweeting, I commit my energy to my family, friends, and community. Some of my favorite activities include traveling and playing sports.

#FinTwit story: One of my favorite FinTwit stories was posting a video right before Thanksgiving to help those that had holiday gifts on layaway at Walmart. In the video, I explained the process of how to pay down the layaway items and help those who are less fortunate. This video inspired many others to do the same and post the receipts of the layaways they paid off before the holidays. I did a similar video during the pandemic, where we raised money to buy gift cards at local markets and give them to those in need.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: BOTZ / #BeTheChange

Tori Cohen

@bonecondor

Director of Product, Unhedged

You know her as Chairman Birb Bernanke, but now that she doesn’t have to stay anonymous for work, we’re thrilled to introduce you to Tori Cohen, whose Twitter story is second to none.

Career and background: I’m a director of product for Unhedged. We’re a small startup focused on simplifying the entire investment research workflow, by providing tools to help analysts, PMs, and others in the industry unlock their full potential. I’ve been in many different roles in different parts of finance — I started as a broker trainee for a large brokerage firm, worked my way up (and earned 7 Series licenses along the way), I’ve clerked at a market maker/prop shop, and I’ve been in product management for a retail brokerage. When I’m not doing that, I like to tend to my 48 (no kidding) different plants 🙂

Fintwit story: I’ve actually gotten two jobs through FinTwit! The prop shop job I mentioned above, and my current role at Unhedged. Chris, our founder, DM’d me on Twitter one day, and the rest is history. I also met my boyfriend, Jamie, through Twitter, and we moved in together on our first date (IRL).

Favorite ETF, coin, hashtag, etc: I don’t think I’m allowed to pick $SPY for this. My favorite coin is Ethereum, and my favorite hashtag is anything that doesn’t involve meme stocks. My favorite trade, however, is an iron condor, which is partly where my handle comes from.

Callie Cox

@callieabost

Senior Investment Strategist, Ally Invest

If you’re headed to a cocktail party, be sure to check Callie’s Twitter feed first. She regularly posts fun facts on markets, served up next to photos of her adorable pug.

Career background: I’m the senior investment strategist/big data nerd at Ally Invest. I started my career as a reporter at Bloomberg, then decided I wanted to tell the story instead of telling other people’s stories.

#FinTwit story: Starting the in-person meetups for Charlotte FinTwit with George Pearkes. I’ve loved meeting all the incredible FinTwitters in North Carolina and beyond. I’m super grateful for this community and what it’s done for my career and my life.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #goheels (or investing-related: #wagmi)

Dr. Daniel Crosby

@danielcrosby

Chief Behavioral Officer, Orion Advisor Solutions

The financial world isn’t exactly known for “sanity,” so we pay attention when someone helps explain the psychology behind money, markets, and advice.

Career background: I am a clinical psychologist by education but have spent my career in finance, studying the intersection of money, mind, and meaning. The son of a financial advisor, my Dad pointed me in the direction of “behavioral finance” (without really having a name to apply to it at the time) when I became disillusioned with doing clinical work. Since that time, I’ve written three books on behavioral finance and have spoken with countless advisors about how to take the lessons of behavioral finance from the Ivory Tower and apply them in their daily lives. I’m currently the Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions, where I develop training, tools, and technology around applied behavioral finance.

#FinTwit story: FinTwit has quietly and consistently been a source of learning, growth, and connection for me. As a clinical psychologist trying to learn the ins and outs of finance, it was where I became acquainted with the blogs, podcasts, and thinkers that served as the backbone of my financial education. As a frequent traveler and conference speaker, it’s how I connect with fellow speakers and thinkers. As a dad, it’s where I make corny jokes and post pictures of my kids. I also tweet about playing the guitar, exploring the American South with my family, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #BeFi

Danielle DiMartino Booth

@DiMartinoBooth

CEO & Chief Strategist

Quill Intelligence

It’s easy to criticize the Fed on FinTwit; it’s hard to do it with calm objectivity. Enter Danielle DiMartino Booth. A regular on the financial media circuit, she explains monetary policy with a unique perspective and flair.

Career Background: After working at Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in New York, spent nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Worked as an advisor to Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher during the financial crisis. Author of FED UP: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America. Founder of market research firm Quill Intelligence.

#FinTwit story: FinTwit is a platform on which I can spread my mission of financial literacy. My favorite moments are when followers tell me they’ve learned more from me than they ever did in business school.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #FedUp

Sheryl Hickerson

@BIONICsocialite

Founder, Females and Finance

Sheryl Hickerson is the very definition of lifting others up, which comes through on Twitter where she spreads positivity and advocates for the causes, people, and brands she cares about.

Career background: I moved to San Francisco in 1991 and inadvertently faxed my resume to the wrong number. An insurance company called and said they got my resume, but they were hiring and would I like to come in for an interview? The following week I had a job and I’ve worked in a variety of financial service roles since.

#FinTwit story: Most of my business partners and sponsors at @FemalesNFinance I met from Twitter!

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: $DLTR – I’m obsessed with Dollar Tree right now and how TikTok creators have created so much recent buzz around a once pretty sleepy company.

Jeff Macke

@JeffMacke

Author and speaker

Jeff Macke’s analysis of retailers is a highlight of earnings season each quarter. He’s also known for his polls asking people if they’ve started Christmas shopping yet … in June.

Career Background: Former hedge fund manager. Original cast member on CNBC’s Fast Money. Worked in retail and as a consultant. Former reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance. Currently a private investor counting down the days til Christmas on Twitter.

#FinTwit story: When I hosted segments at Yahoo Finance, I used to draw doodles and illustrations on charts to make a point. I kept that going on Twitter. In 2020, I drew a doodle to help promote another FinTwitter (@77cyko) as he ate 120 Chick-fil-a nuggets in an hour to benefit two food banks. We raised nearly $4,000 and fed more than 10,000 Americans over the holidays. (If anyone asks, my avatar is my dog, Betty.)

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: $TGT

Jim O’Shaughnessy

@jposhaughnessy

Founder & Chairman, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

Important enough to have his own Wikipedia page, relatable enough to (lovingly) troll his friends with gifs, Jim O’Shaughnessy is what #FinTwit aspires to. You can catch Jim sharing thoughts from the Dalai Lama, E.E. Cummings, and Sylvia Plath, as well as some of the names on this list.

Career Background: When we asked Jim to share his career background and FinTwit story, he sent us Dr. Evil’s bio, which fits very well with his humble and humorous brand. So we’ll try to fill in the blanks for him. Jim is the author of What Works on Wall Street and the founder of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM) where he still serves as Chairman. His son Patrick is now CEO. Jim also hosts a podcast — Infinite Loops.

#FinTwit story: Famous for “Two thoughts from…” and an unbeatable gif game.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag:

Penny Phillips

@thrivosllc

President, Journey Strategic Wealth

A fountain of knowledge for advisors and an advocate for women in finance, Penny Phillips took Twitter by storm in 2020 and isn’t stopping any time soon.

Career background: I’ve spent nearly my entire career consulting with financial advisors and institutions, and speaking across the US and Canada on practice management and industry trends. I founded a practice management coaching company called Thrivos Consulting in 2016 and last year launched an advisor community called The Study Group. My greatest passion, though, is my current role as President & co-Founder of Journey Strategic Wealth, an RIA for advisors who want independence, flexibility, and full-fledged practice management support.

#FinTwit story: At the start of the pandemic, my friend Alex Chalekian encouraged me to join Twitter, after a conversation about how lonely it sometimes feels to run a business. I joined with one follower: Alex. In the past two years, I have gained incredibly close friends, an amazing network of badass women, and incredible speaking opportunities.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #educatebeforeyouallocate

Dr. David Rhoiney

@FiSurgi

Robotic General Surgeon

One of the few influencers whose main career lies outside of finance, Dr. David offers insights on everything from Bitcoin to FIRE planning.

Career background: Started from the bottom and worked my way out of poverty and homelessness to become a two-sport NCAA Division 1 athlete, United States Naval Academy graduate, applied mathematician, cryptologist, cyber security specialist, and robotic general surgeon all before the age of 35. I’m working to turn my success into a blueprint, using my life experience to help others navigate the complexities of life and achieve their dreams. My goal is to leave a lasting legacy that helps decrease the wealth gap and ease the barriers to a successful life that exists in the United States.

#FinTwit story: There’s no one story in particular. FinTwit helps me share my mission with the financial community and beyond. Namely, that everyone should have access to affordable, quality financial advice and a true mechanism framework for learning how to manage their money.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: Cerence Technology $CRNC

Sam Ro

@SamRo

Founder & Editor, TKer

Sam Ro is one of those journalists that knows his field so well, he’s basically become his own brand.

Career background: Founder and editor of TKer.co. Formerly Axios Markets, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Forbes. CFA charter holder.

#FinTwit story: I won’t get into specifics, but the number of prominent analysts and traders lurking anonymously on Twitter is hilarious. It’s very cool getting into a DM exchange with one of these folks who’ll brilliantly break down a thesis in a way that would never get approved by their compliance department.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: SSO. I’m a big believer in the S&P 500 long-term. So, 2x that is pretty cool.

Tyrone Ross

@TR401

CEO, Onramp

You might know Tyrone Ross from his work helping advisors help clients access crypto assets as CEO of Onramp. Or you may have seen his unyielding work to end poverty, wealth inequality, and hunger. Or perhaps you’ve just seen him walk and talk on a track or argued with him about food. Regardless, Tyrone exemplifies every quality we looked for in the inaugural Top 50.

Career background: 2004 Olympic trials qualifier. When I’m not tweeting I’m sprinting. Prior to working on Wall St., I was a juvenile probation officer.

FinTwit story: Being a voice for the voiceless, and giving epic food takes.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: Bitcoin

April Rudin

@TheRudinGroup

Founder, The Rudin Group

In addition to her own tweets, April Rudin curates and retweets some of the best minds in financial services, making her a must-follow account.

Career background: Started in #digital in #Detroit since before the #internet. Met Bill Gates 20x in the late ’80s. Moved to #NYC and made the leap to #finserv and then #fintech #wealthtech and #entrpreneurship 13 years ago when I founded The Rudin Group.

#FinTwit story: Got into #socialmedia and #finserv early, before #FinTwit was ever born. I once knew all of my followers on #socialmedia. Named the #1 online influence by Onalytica in #wealthmanagement

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #wealthtech

Kian Salehizadeh

@slhzdh

AVP Finance, LPL

Kian is famous for his 280 character profiles spotlighting smart FinTwitters. In 2020 he called on that community to help him get past 4,000 followers and donated $4,000 to charities when it happened.

Career background: I’m an industry lifer with 17 years of experience across the asset management, investment advisory, broker/dealer, and ETF/index spaces

#FinTwit story: I’ve been on Twitter for 14 years, so my time on the platform goes way back. I really didn’t delve into the #FinTwit world until my previous role in the ETF/index space. I started out utilizing the platform for networking, and since then, I’ve met lots of amazing people, many of whom have become friends outside of Twitter. I also run a weekly series under the #FinTwitIn280 hashtag, where I profile a different member of the community every Monday.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #FinTwitIn280

Kyla Scanlon

@kylascan

Founder

If you haven’t seen a video of Kyla Scanlon breaking down complicated financial headlines in funny, easy-to-understand videos… do you even Twitter?

Career background: Graduated in 2019, went to work for Capital Group in Los Angeles (moving from Kentucky) in the TAP program. Left Cap Group in early 2021 to join On Deck, where I spun out an investment education arm. Left them two months ago to build a financial education startup.

#FinTwit story: I am a financial education + content creator, most known for TikTok, but also have a newsletter, where I write about the philosophy of finance, and a YouTube channel that explores crypto, economics, and financial theories.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: Too many great ones to pick from!

Denise Shull

@denisekshull

Founder, ReThink Group

If you’ve seen Billions, then you know Denise Shull — she was the inspiration for Wendy Rhoades. Follow her on Twitter and you’ll see why so many traders and investors trust her.

Career background: Master’s degree in neuropsychoanalysis and former trading desk head. I help pro traders and investors separate their self-image from their market decisions, in a nutshell.

#FinTwit story: I logged on in 2009 as a lark. I immediately took to it — instant message for the planet. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect 17K people would follow me! Recently I found out that even a very secretive client follows me — cause he wanted to share a funny hedge fund tweet, so he had to fess up. Over the years, I have found that quite a few of my clients follow me even though they rarely, if ever, post.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: #emotionsasinformation

Andy Swan

@andyswan

Founder

LikeFolio

Few people make a bigger splash (or reinvent themselves more) on Twitter than Crox fanboy Andy Swan.

Career background: Founder of 3 fintech companies, currently building LikeFolio. Active investor for over 20 years, famous for going ALL IN on CROX at $9

#FinTwit story: Have shared bourbon with 100’s of people I met or argued with on Twitter… raised a bunch of money for local kids’ charity… am probably taller than you.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: CROX, anything ARK, WAX (coin)

Perth Tolle

@Perth_Tolle

Founder, Life + Liberty Indexes

Twitter has no shortage of opinions and advocacy, but it’s rare to find someone who offers solutions. Perth Tolle is that person, sharing thoughts on emerging markets, China, private markets, and ETFs with a refreshing frankness.

Career background: 10 years at Fidelity Investments in LA and Houston before starting my own firm and launching FRDM index. Prior to Fidelity, I lived and worked in Beijing and Hong Kong.

#FinTwit story: Twitter was my only active social media when launching the $FRDM index — it’s the best social media platform for indie ETFers. FinTwit is undefeated for getting your message out and starting a discussion/controversy 😉

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: $FRDM index

Jannese Torres-Rodriguez

@dineropodcast

Entrepreneur

Career background: I’m the creator and host of the Yo Quiero Dinero podcast. My personal finance journey began by accident. One day in 2014, I walked into work and got fired. Just like that, I became an accidental business owner and turned my blog D’lish Delights into a full-time business. Now, I have 10 income streams generating more than $100,000 a year from side hustles. My podcast, Yo Quiero Dinero, serves as a platform to connect Latinx and POC changemakers.

#FinTwit story: My entrepreneurship journey made me realize how little I actually knew about money. As a Latina, I felt compelled to create a personal finance podcast that could teach women like me about online entrepreneurship, investing, and building wealth… all things I talk about on Twitter.

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: $VTI

Mandi Woodruff-Santos

@mandiwoodruff

Entrepreneur & Podcast host

From personal finance reporter to content director to entrepreneur, podcast host, and advocate, Mandi Woodruff-Santos tweeted through it all and is sharing her hard-won lessons to help others.

Career background: Mandi Woodruff-Santos is an inclusive wealth-building advocate, career expert, and co-host of the popular podcast Brown Ambition. She’s a regular contributor to Yahoo Finance Live, and her personal finance and career advice has been featured in CNBC, CNN, Business Insider, Essence, Teen Vogue, and U.S. News & World Report. She manages her own multimedia brand offering content consulting services as well as writing and editing. She recently published her free online guide called The Just Quit! Toolkit, which has helped teach more than 1,000 people how to quit their way rich. She was previously a reporter and editor at Business Insider and Yahoo Finance and Senior Content Director at LendingTree.

#FinTwit story: I met my podcast co-host Tiffany through FinTwit and her blog way back in 2014!

Favorite ETF, stock, coin, or hashtag: I’ve held ARKW for a while and recently wanted to invest in alternative energy sources so I snapped up ICLN (iShares Global Clean Energy ETF)

