Introducing “Exchange”: The Premier ETF-Focused Event for Advisors, Investors, and the ETF Industry Ecosystem

An entirely new ETF conference experience for financial advisors called Exchange will take place Feb. 13-16, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Tom Lydon, Tom Hendrickson and Dave Nadig of ETF Trends/ETF Database have joined forces with Matt Hougan, John Swolfs and Matt Middleton of Advisor Circle to create an entirely new ETF conference experience.

Exchange will leverage technology, unique meeting and panel formats, and facilitated peer-to-peer connections to educate and inspire investors about the fast-moving ETF ecosystem. The four-day conference will feature keynote speeches from some of the leading minds in finance, media, and popular culture.

Lydon, co-founder of Exchange ETF LLC and CEO of ETF Trends, said its ETF marketplace will be more robust, complex, dynamic, and exciting than at any other conference.

“We’ve all now gone more than a year without the chance to meet in person to share ideas, talk best practices, and discuss all the ways our respective businesses continue to evolve,” Lydon said. “Exchange will solve that and will provide a single location for everyone investing in ETFs, building ETFs, researching ETFs, and reporting on ETFs to come together, learn, and grow. The early support of our founding partners is an example of just how critical a gathering like this will be.”

John Swolfs, who is leading content development for Exchange, said they are taking this opportunity to redesign what a shared event experience can be from the ground up.

“We’re banishing tired breakout rooms, building in more chances to interact, and leveraging technology to deliver an attendee and sponsor experience that is unmatched,” Swolfs said. “This is going to be the most dynamic, informative, exciting, important, and fun event advisors attend each year, and we’re looking forward to unveiling more specifics about our various innovations, approaches, and additions to the agenda in the weeks and months to come.”

ETF Trends CIO Dave Nadig said that he and Matt Hougan have been participating in, speaking at, and designing ETF conferences for more than a decade.

“We have never been more excited for an event than we are for Exchange,” Nadig said. “We’re excited to convene in person and create an environment where we can all learn from innovators, industry vets, leading advisors, and each other.”

Founding partners include Aberdeen Standard Investments, American Century Investments, ARK Invest, Bitwise Asset Management, Citadel Securities, Davis ETFs, Direxion, ETF Action, Fidelity, FlexShares, Flow Traders, Foreside, Franklin Templeton, FTSE Russell, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, GTS, Invesco, Jane Street, John Hancock Investments, Kraneshares, Nationwide, Natixis Investment Managers, Nuveen, NYSE, Principal Global Investors, S&P Dow Jones Indices, SEI, State Street Global Advisors, Vanguard, and WisdomTree.

Financial media will also have a large presence at Exchange, with media partnerships already arranged with Dividend.com, ETF.com, ETF Express, MutualFunds.com, Pensions & Investments, and ThinkAdvisor, among others. Conversations are also underway with additional significant outlets such as Barron’s, Bloomberg, CNBC, and many more, which will result in the biggest names in financial media attending and covering what will be the biggest ETF conference in the world.

Exchange is a joint venture between ETF Flows LLC (the parent company of ETF Trends and ETF Database, a leading provider of ETF news, insights, data and analytics) and Advisor Circle Inc., a venture-backed startup founded by Middleton, Swolfs, and Hougan that is focused on the financial advisor marketplace.

Exchange has reserved the entire Fontainebleau for the duration of the event. Registration is now open: www.exchangeetf.com.

Individuals must register for the event to reserve rooms at the hotel during the event. Attendees are encouraged to register and reserve their rooms early, as the hotel is expected to sell out.

More information is available here, including the chance to sign up to receive updates on speakers, the agenda, and sponsorship opportunities.