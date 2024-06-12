Financial Pharmacist Diana Kahn at Exchange

At the recent Exchange conference, the Financial Pharmacist Diana Kahn discussed her practice. “I bring flat-fee, objective, holistic financial planning to the clients. I am not managing their money, I am not selling them any money, I am their go-to point person.”

The Financial Pharmacist has been active since 1997, guiding and empowering clients to establish and maintain financial wellness. Kahn described a lot of her work as matching clients to other financial professionals, such as accountants or estate lawyers. Accordingly, she looks for fits in fee structure and personality.

How Kahn Has Approached 2024

2024 has been a year of growth for Kahn’s practice. She shared that the year kicked off strong, “I am looking forward to growing my client base and getting my service out there to more clients. I’m looking forward to helping more and more people as I grow.”

Early this year, Kahn attended Exchange, giving her valuable networking time with ETF fund managers. “I recommend specific investments to my clients — and we’re using a lot of ETFs because they are inexpensive and easy to trade.”

According to Kahn, Exchange helped her do due diligence on different products so that she could mention them to her client base, who often does their own trading. “I am really learning a lot about various ETFs that can enhance client portfolios. I can tell the client, ‘I know that manager personally, I had lunch with them. They are doing an amazing job. This ETF is for you.’”

Other Exchange Advantages

Exchange not only helped Kahn perform product due diligence, it also helped with certifications. She was also able to get her ethics CE credit at Exchange. “Certified financial planners have to complete their ethics requirement every other year. I was due for mine,” she noted.

