Thematic ETFs offer investors the chance to invest in big ideas and headline-making trends — trends that cut across sectors, countries, and market caps. As the strategy gains traction, investors and advisors need to know how these funds have the potential to disrupt sector investing and revolutionize portfolios.

In the upcoming webcast, Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio, Scott Helfstein, executive director of thematic investing at ProShares, will highlight compelling themes that investors need to watch.

ProShares has come out with a suite of new thematic ETFs, including the ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX), the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT), the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX), the ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND), the ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT), and the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY).

MAKX is the first ETF focused on investing in companies that help businesses automate manufacturing activities by integrating physical assets with digital capabilities.

CTEX invests in companies involved in developing and building the green technologies that could power the future in areas like hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal.

DAT invests in companies that help businesses process massive amounts of data to draw competitive insights.

OND invests in companies that deliver seamless, convenient services at the touch of a button and operate in a global on-demand market projected to grow to $604 billion by 2023 as consumers increase their use of services like Spotify, Zynga, and Delivery Hero. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the FactSet On-Demand Index.

TINT invests in companies that develop, research, or produce materials with properties that can adapt to external stimuli or have disruptive or pioneering properties, like temperature-sensitive coatings used in the production of aircraft wings, including companies like PPG Industries, Universal Display Corporation, and View Inc. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the Solactive Smart Materials Index.

TINY invests in companies that use nanoscale technology to transform lives and revolutionize industries, with uses ranging from sunscreen to robotics, being developed by companies like Canon, nLight, and Moderna. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the Solactive Nanotechnology Index.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about thematic investment ideas can register for the Friday, October 29 webcast here.