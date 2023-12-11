A Look Back at November Canadian ETF Launches | ETF Trends

November brought many new ETF launches in the Canadian markets across equities, bonds, and alts. Four equity funds, five bond funds, and one long/short equity fund launched last month for a total of 10 new ETFs trading.

Fixed Income ETF Launches

The Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF (QASH) seeks to track the Solactive Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index. The index follows a rules-based methodology and seeks to reflect the performance of government and corporate bonds issued in Canadian dollars with maturities of one year or less. QASH has a management fee of 0.15%.

The Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF (QLB) seeks to track the Solactive Canadian Long Government Bond Index. The Index is rules-based and free-float adjusted and seeks to reflect the performance of Canadian federal and provincial bonds in Canadian dollars with maturities of 15 years or longer. QLB has a management fee of 0.18%.

The Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF (QTLT) seeks to track the Solactive US 20+ Year Treasury Bond CAD Index. The index is rules-based and free-float adjusted and seeks to reflect the performance of U.S. Treasury bonds issued in U.S. dollars with maturities of 20 years or longer. The fund has a management fee of 0.18%.

The IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (IWEB) is actively managed and seeks to provide regular income and the chance of modest long-term capital appreciation. The fund does so by investing in core Canadian bonds while diversifying into high-yield bonds, foreign bonds, and senior loans. IWEB invests primarily in Canada but carries several smaller allocations outside Canada. The fund has a management fee of 0.40%.

The IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund (ISCB) is actively managed and seeks income as well as possible long-term capital growth. The fund does so by investing in primarily corporate and high-yield bonds in North America. High-yield bonds may offer reduced sensitivity to interest rates compared to investment-grade bonds. ISCB has a management fee of 0.70%.

November Equity ETF Launches

The Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF (MEQT) is actively managed and seeks long-term capital growth by investing in equity ETFs with various global exposures. The fund offers broad equity diversification with a 30% allocation to Canadian equities, 45% to U.S. equities, 18% to international developed equities, and 7% to emerging market equities. MEQT has a management fee of 0.17%.

The IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (IGEO) seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in diversified equities globally. Loomis Sayles sub-advises the fund and invests globally across sectors and countries through its high-conviction portfolio. The fund invests in 35-65 quality, established companies. IGEO has a management fee of 0.80%.

The Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund (GCFE) seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common shares and equity investments from Canadian companies. The fund intentionally invests across sectors in high-quality companies that offer both appealing valuations as well as reduced risk. The portfolio is high conviction and the fund has a management fee of 0.50%,

The Guardian International Equity Select Fund (GIES) seeks high, reliable income and total returns. The fund invests in international dividend-paying companies with above-average growth and reduced valuations. The portfolio is high conviction, investing in 15-30 large- and mid-cap companies across industries and regions with established dividend and profit growth. The fund has a management fee of 0.65%.

A New Alternatives ETF Comes to the Canadian Market

The Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund (TGAF) launched mid-month on the TSX. The fund seeks both long-term and short-term capital growth that exceeds the MSCI World Index over five years. It does so by investing in both long and short exchange traded securities. The fund uses long positions and leverage as well as short positions to achieve its objective. The fund is currently 100% long with 200 positions and 40% short with 46 positions. The long positions are primarily large- and mid-cap global companies based in the U.S. The strategy was previously available only as a mutual fund under the A, M, and F class. It now trades as an ETF in addition to the other classes. TGAF has a management fee of 0.97%.