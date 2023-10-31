ETF 360: ProShares Builds a Suite of Crypto Products

On the latest episode of “ETF 360,” ProShares Head of Investment Strategy Simeon Hyman, CFA, joined VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. The crypto world has seen a slew of new developments lately. ProShares has been hard at work creating additional products to fill out its crypto suite.

3 New Crypto Products

ProShares recently launched three new products. These products join the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). They include the ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH), the ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH), and the ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BETE). EETH is a pure play on ether. BETH and BETE use a mix of ether and bitcoin. According to Hyman, “They all use ether and bitcoin futures to target their performance.”

History of Excellence With Cryptocurrency Products

ProShares is known for excellence in crypto, including the largest crypto ETF on the market, BITO. “They all use the regulated future market to get exposure to those cryptocurrencies.” Hyman argued that the more regulated futures market makes an excellent option for investors looking to get exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Crypto might be a complicated product, but in a straightforward ETF wrapper, it gives investors an opportunity to easily invest in it. Speaking of BITO’s legacy, Hyman said, “It’s really proven that solution of using futures in an ETF wrapper just makes a lot of sense.” According to Hyman, BITO has seen $2 billion in flows and is in the top 5% of volume on the exchange. In addition, he underscored that BITO’s performance has tracked bitcoin extremely well. “The solution has proven itself. The flows have shown. We’re really excited to now be delivering a cool suite.”

To watch past episodes of ETF 360, visit the ETF 360 Channel.