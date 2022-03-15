ETF Trends & ETF Database Support Ukrainian Relief

Geopolitical tensions affect every company in different ways. Like you, we’ve read the headlines with increasing concern, and our hearts go out to those impacted by the ongoing fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recently our newsroom of writers got together to vet several of their favorite charities benefiting the people of Ukraine. To learn more about these humanitarian relief organizations, or to learn how to help, follow the links below.

International Rescue Committee

With more than 2 million refugees forced to flee Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee is on the ground in Poland, supporting displaced children and families with vital supplies. The IRC is working with local partners in Poland and Ukraine to provide critical information services to those who have arrived in these countries. The committee also secures medical supplies and essential items such as sleeping bags and blankets to distribute at reception centers at the Ukrainian/Polish border.

In Ukraine, the IRC is working to mobilize resources and connect with partners to establish a response to provide lifesaving support to civilians forced to flee their homes. Donations to the IRC will help the nonprofit provide food, medical care, and emergency support services to refugee families.

– James Comtois

Project HOPE

Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian relief organization that supports and empowers local healthcare workers worldwide. They are currently on the ground in Ukraine as well as in Poland, Romania, Moldova, and surrounding countries providing emergency assistance and medical supplies to the millions of Ukrainian refugees. Project HOPE also works to deliver emergency health kits, hygiene kits, and non-food items for refugees.

This organization is working to help a non-governmental organization in Kyiv, Ukraine, to purchase as well as secure safe transport for vital medicines and medical supplies to civilian hospitals. Work in Moldova includes delivering medical supplies to the Ministry of Health for refugees. In Poland, Project HOPE is partnering up to deliver medical supplies to a neonatal hospital in Kyiv. In Romania, they are working to identify local partners to supply mental health and sexual gender-based violence support for refugees.

– Karrie Gordon

Save The Children

Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe, after Russia, and has an estimated population of 44 million. Sadly, children in Eastern Ukraine have grown up in conflict for the past eight years, enduring violence, shelling, and being displaced from their homes.

Ukraine’s children are getting caught in the crossfire of this adult war. Today, fighting in Ukraine has forced children and families to seek refuge in neighboring countries, with two million people having now crossed the borders.

Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families. A donation to the Children’s Emergency Fund can help provide children and families impacted by the conflict in Ukraine and worldwide with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance.

– Aaron Neuwirth

The Committee to Protect Journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide. CPJ has assembled vital safety information and resources for journalists and editors covering the Russian-Ukraine war, available in English, Ukrainian, and Russia.

CPJ’s Emergencies Team provides comprehensive, lifesaving support to journalists and media support staff working around the world. CPJ works to ensure that all journalists, including freelancers and media support workers, are aware of safety and security issues before entering a conflict zone.

Through information sharing and practical guidance, the organization works to prevent deaths, detentions, kidnappings, and other dangers. It provides on-the-ground advocacy and rapid response support to journalists who are injured, imprisoned, or forced to flee because of their work.

CPJ is a founding member of the Journalists in Distress (JID) network, a group of 24 international organizations that directly assist journalists and media workers whose lives or careers are threatened because of their work. Established in 2006, JID allows members to coordinate responses and share information securely. Each group has its own mandate and assistance criteria; the network does not engage in advocacy.

– Elle Caruso

UN Refugee Agency

“UNHCR is working with the authorities, the UN, and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible. To that effect, security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed,” the organization said in a statement.

The UN Refugee Agency is an international organization that aims to provide emergency assistance to families in Ukraine. They are coordinating with authorities to provide aid such as cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement. Donations can be made here.

– Evan Harp

World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen goes to the frontlines of any humanitarian, climate, and community crisis to build resilient food systems with locally lead solutions. WCK has served over 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises.

They deploy a model of quick action, adapting in real-time to respond to multiple disasters simultaneously. WCK partners with organizations on the ground to provide nutritious meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively.

To develop these partnerships, they are currently serving fresh meals to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homes. Food can be a source of more than nourishment – it can also provide hope and comfort in challenging times. Donations can be made here.

– Lara Crigger

