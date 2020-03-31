A Word of Caution on Fixed Income in the Current Market Environment

By Brendan Ryan, Beaumont Capital

Investors of balanced strategic portfolios as well as effective tactical portfolios are now well aware of the benefits of reduced risk during times of market duress. While volatile markets may encourage investors to seek the historical “safe havens” of fixed income and lower risk investments, an unfortunately timed rebalance or re-allocation towards fixed income can be particularly risky in today’s environment.

With the VIX, the CBOE’s volatility index based on the S&P 500’s index options, sitting at 66.92 as of 3/20 close, the options market is currently expecting DAILY moves of just over 4% in the U.S. equity markets. With the 10-year U.S. Treasury currently yielding just 0.92%, being out of the equity markets for just one day could mean missing out on the equivalent of over 4 years’ worth of coupons. With bond credit spreads near-perfectly correlated with equity markets, investors tempted to pursue higher-yielding fixed income should use caution as the below drawdowns indicate:

Although most of BCM’s investment systems are sitting firmly in a more defensive posture in their equity allocations, some are not completely risk-off (with the implication being they are somewhat leery of fixed income). With this in mind, we wanted to explore how different the fixed income environment may be now than in prior market drawdowns.

We currently sit in the midst of the worst month for global equities in recent memory, but what is particularly striking is how much of the downside bonds have captured. Even in the only similarly bad month for equities (October 2008), U.S. fixed income suffered just 10% of the downside. We can extend the list out to all of the “bad” (>5% decline) months since 2005, and March 2020 is the worst relative month for fixed income. As the data below shows, on average amongst these months, bonds have actually been directly additive to performance of a strategic portfolio.

After a 39-year bond bull market, investors have used bonds as a reasonable “safe haven,” especially when equity markets are in duress. While certain bond markets should always provide a relative safe haven, we believe the low interest rate, more volatile bond environment is playing a major role in why some of our own investment systems were less inclined to abandon volatile equity markets for fixed income than we might have expected. In fact, in some instances our models have even begun to look to foreign currencies as a portfolio risk reducer instead. With the opportunity cost of being out of the equity markets potentially so high and the reward in fixed income potentially so weak, we would caution prudent investors from deviating significantly from their planned asset allocation in the current environment.

