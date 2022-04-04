Why is the Bond Market Getting Crushed?

So far in 2022, bond markets have suffered material declines. In this video, 3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO Steve Cucchiaro discuss:
- How might we interpret the selloff in the bond markets thus far in 2022?
- Could the risk of stagflation be threatening corporate credit markets?
- What might the bond market may be telling us about the direction of the global economy and the capital markets?
- How should investors consider positioning their portfolios in the current environment?
Content continues below advertisement
3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/
Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg
Originally published by 3Edge Asset Management on March 26, 2022.
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.