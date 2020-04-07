What Should You Do in a Bear Market?

By Anchor Capital

Global markets just entered a new Bear market. What should you do now? Here is how Anchor Capital is navigating the current volatility, and a road map for where markets may go next.

The events of the past several weeks have been unprecedented. COVID-19 pandemic headlines are moving fast, and global markets are in a historic tailspin. The record-setting stock market decline has caught many investors unprepared, raising the level of fear not only for portfolios but also for the health and safety of our families.

The good news is the Anchor Risk-Managed strategies have performed well in the sell-off by hedging risk and managing the downside volatility. Our equity funds remain near positive for the first quarter despite a -20% in the S&P 500, providing important hedging and diversification benefits to client portfolios at a critical time for investors.

What Happens Next?

In emotionally-charged markets such as these, it helps to take a step back and survey the bigger picture. Whether the Bear market bottom is just around the corner or months away, here is what you can expect next.

