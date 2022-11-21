What Could Derail the Bear Market Rally? | ETF Trends

For this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO Steve Cucchiaro discuss What Could Derail the Bear Market Rally?
• Could the recent equity market rally turn out to be another bear market rally, unable to push through the S&P 500 200-day moving average?
• What are the three phases of a typical bear market?
• What should we make of the inversion in the Fed’s preferred yield curve measure (difference between the yield on 3-month U.S. Treasury bills and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes)?
