What Could Derail the Bear Market Rally? | ETF Trends

For this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO Steve Cucchiaro discuss What Could Derail the Bear Market Rally?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• Could the recent equity market rally turn out to be another bear market rally, unable to push through the S&P 500 200-day moving average?

• What are the three phases of a typical bear market?

• What should we make of the inversion in the Fed’s preferred yield curve measure (difference between the yield on 3-month U.S. Treasury bills and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes)?

Content continues below advertisement

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here.

LinkedIn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

​​​​​​​