We Remain ETN Skeptics

By Dan Weiskopf, ETF Professor

Structure Matters (SM): Barclays decision to suspend creates for its VIX product, the iPath Series VIX Short Term Futures ETN, reminded me of the Think Tank Blog Post from July 2020 where we wrote ETNs are “Flawed” and “Should Go Away.” Those reading our weekly ETF KPIs will note that the pure number of outstanding products has shrunk to 103 from 135 (Peak of 172 in 2019). Additionally, the structure is now 3.45% of the overall AUM ETF wrappers, vs 5.95% back in 2020. Surprisingly, however, assets have grown from about $7.3 billion to $12.7 billion.

Why have ETN Assets Grown Since we Declared ETNs are Flawed?

The top 20 funds still represent the dominant sleeve of assets, at about 77-80%. Again, these assets are concentrated among 4-5 banks. JP Morgan, Barclays, UBS, and Credit Suisse have made it clear that this is not an area they see growing. BMO, however, seems excited about this business, and there are clear limitations to their expansion growth.

Investors need to consider why ETN assets have grown. First, to be clear, there remains a great deal of concentration in who the issuers are in terms of Exchange Traded Note (ETN) asset gatherers. Issuers of ETNs are actually bank debt structured products, so most issuers cannot play in this sandbox. The market for ETN issuers is concentrated across JP Morgan, Barclays, BMO, and UBS. Credit Suisse remains a small player. As many “ETF Nerds” recall, the Alerian Fund (AMJ, formerly YYY) came as a result of JP Morgan’s Bear Stearns rescue. Noteworthy is the fact that JP Morgan has held the number of notes outstanding static at 129 million since 2020, but 10 million are available for market making. According to the prospectus, “in June 2012, the maximum number of notes authorized for issuance were issued as of June 2012 and dating back to 2012 placed a cap on the number at 129 million according to SEC filings.” This means that the increase in AUM from July 2020 to today has been because of a rally in the MLP space rather than actual market share gains. The fund structured as an ETF, the Alerian ETF, in contrast has seen outstanding shares increase to 169 million from 152.22 million.

Ticker VXX Demonstrates that ETNS are Opaque Securities

Barclay’s decision to suspend creations on the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETN (VXX) and the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OIL) surprised traders. Originally it was believed that this decision was driven by concerns around volatility in these two asset classes. But to the surprise of many, including management at Barclays, the bank overextended itself on the issuance of its structure product business which includes ETNs. On Monday, according to a Reuters’ story, Barclays said it “offered and sold nearly twice as many affected securities over a period of about a year as it was registered to sell in the United States, overshooting its $20.8 billion limit by $15.2 billion.” This issue further highlights questions around the complexity of this wrapper and investors ability to rely on the structure. To that point, as the Reuters article highlights, since the bank is required to buy back these notes to shrink their outstanding exposure, it will take a $590 million loss. We have not heard the last of this banking blunder, and it would seem logical that growth of issuance will be challenged in the future as a result.

The fact is that investors today, who are owning VXX at a 23% premium, are taking on risk that can only be described as one sided in nature. By owning the security as a hedge against a market decline, investors may actually lose if the premium collapses due to action taken by Barclays to clean up its issues. Losing money on a winning trade because of a flawed structure can be most annoying!

Lastly, Bank of Montreal (BMO) seems like the only firm expanding in the ETN space. JP Morgan, Barclays, UBS, and Credit Suisse have made it clear this is not an area they see growing. BMO is the only bank that seems excited about this business, and there are clear limitations to their expansion growth.

Summary

There is a definite purpose behind ETNs, but investors should not confuse their structure as being the same as ETFs. We would argue that the complexity of the structure and arms-length nature of the relationship between investors and the product issuers is less transparent than with the standard ETF structure. Moreover, the management issue at Barclays will further put into question why other banks want to be involved in this business. Ironically, we think VIX futures are a good solution to lower volatility in a portfolio, they should not be counted on when wrapped in an ETN. ETNs are flawed and we think buyers should beware.

Disclosure

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.

All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.

Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested, and can be affected by changes in interest rates, in exchange rates, general market conditions, political, social and economic developments and other variable factors. Investment involves risks including but not limited to, possible delays in payments and loss of income or capital. Neither Toroso nor any of its affiliates guarantees any rate of return or the return of capital invested. This commentary material is available for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and nothing herein should be construed as such. All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss, including the possible loss of all amounts invested, and nothing herein should be construed as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit. While we have gathered the information presented herein from sources that we believe to be reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and the information presented should not be relied upon as such. Any opinions expressed herein are our opinions and are current only as of the date of distribution, and are subject to change without notice. We disclaim any obligation to provide revised opinions in the event of changed circumstances.

The information in this material is confidential and proprietary and may not be used other than by the intended user. Neither Toroso or its affiliates or any of their officers or employees of Toroso accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this material or its contents. This material may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Toroso. Distribution of this material may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. Any persons coming into possession of this material should seek advice for details of and observe such restrictions (if any).