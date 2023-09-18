Value, Value Everywhere: Disparate Markets Magnify Opportunities

There has been a lot of talk about this year’s narrow equity market rally. What is less discussed is how the narrow rally has left many other areas of the financial markets extremely attractive. We are finding interesting investment opportunities almost everywhere we look across the equity landscape. For example, the S&P 500 Index, which weights each constituent stock by market capitalization, is trading at about a 10% premium to its 10-year average forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio. This stretched valuation has been driven by a handful of top performing stocks. However, the expected earnings over the next 12 months for these stocks have not moved appreciably higher. As a result, these few stocks have become very expensive on a forward PE basis. Taking the same S&P 500 Index but equally weighing them instead of capitalization weighing them swings the valuation from a 10% premium to a 10% discount to its 10-year average forward PE.





Most of this spread in the capitalization weighted performance and excessive valuation this year can be attributed to the outperformance of the growth style, which is dominated by the information technology sector. Exhibit 2 shows the forward PE for the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, the Russell Midcap Value Index, and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index as compared to their respective PE averages over the last 10 years. As you can see, the value and dividend indices are trading at much more attractive valuations than the S&P 500 Index and the Russell 1000 Growth Index. In fact, the Russell 1000 Growth Index is trading more than one standard deviation above its own 10-year median PE. Said differently, the Growth Index has only been more expensive about 15% of the time over the last 10 years.

Investment Implications

These kinds of performance chasing and speculative environments occur occasionally, and while the timing of these runs may differ, the result has always been the same. History and experience teach us that paying up to invest in areas that have already had a strong run, especially those that are trading at speculative levels, can be harmful to long-term financial goals.

We are also uncovering a bounty of opportunities in the traditional and non-traditional fixed income areas. Higher short-term interest rates have made short-term fixed income attractive, but we also want to allocate to intermediate and longer-duration fixed income to reduce the reinvestment risk down the road. If interest rates fall in the coming months and years, those investors holding intermediate- and longer-duration fixed income securities will benefit by locking in today’s higher interest rates as well as from the potential capital appreciation as intermediate- and longer-term bond prices could rise significantly in a falling interest rate environment.

Recent quickly changing dynamics in the fixed-income markets have created a host of opportunities to generate high-quality yield from a broad array of sources.

Rising interest rates and expectations for increasing Treasury bond issuance have made diversified sources of income more attractive. By broadening our sources of income, we have increased our current income and reduced sector specific risk. For example, we recently increased our exposure to sectors outside of the mainstream, such as non-agency mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations. We also have added a cash alternative that generates attractive yield.

Actively managing the fixed income allocation in addition to the equity allocation may help investors navigate this period of continued interest rate uncertainty and shifting fundamentals by tactically adjusting duration while gaining non-traditional bond exposures to harvest diversification benefits.

Meanwhile, our Recession Tracker continues to reflect healthy trends in jobs creation and real personal income excluding transfers. However, we remain cautious as our work suggests that the U.S. economy has gotten closer to a recession over the past year. Recent economic growth suggests that current GDP may come in above average, but leading indicators imply weakness ahead.

Still, the unemployment rate and real personal income remain within acceptable ranges. Accordingly, our model is not signaling that we are in a recession. However, given the increased likelihood of economic and market challenges ahead, we think that investors should take defensive steps to help protect their portfolios from downside risks.

By digging into the data, investors can uncover many opportunities to generate attractive returns while managing risks in real time. Our Three Layers of Risk Management process helps us identify strategic long-term attractive investments as well as tactical opportunities while maintaining a plan in case of an emergency.

Cash Indicator

The Cash Indicator (CI) remains below its long-term median. At this level, the CI suggests that the markets may be overly complacent. When we have seen the CI at similarly low levels in the past, it was just a matter of time before the financial markets were surprised by some unexpected risk manifesting in the economy and markets. As a result, we emphasize the importance of patience and caution. While our longer-term economic outlook for the U.S. is very optimistic, we think that investors are not currently being compensated for taking significant investment risks at this time.

