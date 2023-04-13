U.S. Treasury Bonds – Not Always Safe Investments | ETF Trends
U.S. Treasury Bonds – Not Always Safe Investments

3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

  • How even supposedly risk-free U.S. Treasuries may not always be a risk-free investment.
  • Why may a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio that has worked so well over the most recent decades may not work as well in the future?
  • How should investors think about positioning their portfolios at this point?

