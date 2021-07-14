Transient Dips: A Long-Term Investor’s After-Tax Opportunity

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist, Green Harvest Asset Management

Last week, stocks dipped a few times but recovered quickly – see intra-days chart of S&P 500 below. The speed and brevity of the declines and rebounds is a reminder of the value of monitoring intra-day, every day for opportunities to capture tax benefits (i.e. realize capital losses). For instance, Green Harvest invested new equity accounts the Friday before July 4th weekend. By the end of last week, they had appreciated in value with similar returns as their benchmarks, while our clients were also able to capture tax benefits in their first week of investing. That’s indexing with tax benefits in a nutshell.

If history is any guide, there’s likely to be additional opportunities for capturing tax benefits this year. Investors should be prepared to seize them. We welcome your inquiries.

