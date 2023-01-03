The Fed Talks Tough | ETF Trends

Published on December 17, 2022

In this weekend video, The Fed Talks Tough, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

• The significance of just how much the Fed has raised short-term interest rates in 2022.

• Fed Chair Powell’s prepared remarks and comments in the subsequent press conference.

• What this week’s rate hike could mean for the markets as we turn the calendar into 2023.

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg

Content continues below advertisement

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.