Background: Causes of Inflation 2021

FACT: The current U.S. inflation rate, as measured by the consumer price index, came in at 5.4% in June-the fastest pace in nearly 13 years. The core CPI, which omits volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.5%, the sharpest move for that measure since September 1991 and well above the estimate of 3.8%.

Now, let’s look at some drivers of this inflation data.

Both supply and demand factors have driven increases in prices throughout the economy, including:

Pent-up consumer demand following a year of lock-down

Generous government support, including cash infusions and liberal unemployment benefits

Employers finding it hard to hire labor and fill positions

Supply chains under pressure due to trade wars and the de-globalization movement

Bottlenecks at choke-points throughout the logistics chain

While the causes of inflation are many, we believe that the effects of inflation are underappreciated or poorly understood. With inflation being largely irrelevant over the last 40 years, this isn’t a surprise. However, it might be time to revisit some of the lessons of Economics 101 as inflation returns.