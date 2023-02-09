RBA Fixed Income Insights: Dove’s Crash Landing | ETF Trends

By Michael Contopoulos

Director of Fixed Income

Though this week’s Fed decision to hike rates by 25bps was far from a surprise, Chair Powell certainly provided some shock and awe during the press conference. Unfortunately, the shock and awe was on behalf of those market participants expecting hawkish language. Rather than try and nip the speculative fervor in the bud (crypto, speculative technology to the moon), the Fed instead made one thing crystal clear: It doesn’t care about the loosening of financial conditions and hence the re-inflation of asset bubbles if inflation is falling.

What the Fed seems to be missing is those loose financial conditions will likely start to contribute to inflation. As high multiplier sectors like housing take back off, credit loosens and capital markets allow for a misallocation of capital, the Fed risks undoing much of the progress they have made since hiking rates and starting quantitative tightening. One could credibly make the argument that this week’s press conference was as big a blunder as any since Covid – mostly because it wasn’t a miscommunication. Powell’s intent was clear: “Risk on, mission almost accomplished. We’re not going to get in the way of markets, so have at it.”

To say financial conditions were tighter, as he did in the press conference, was ludicrous. Does Chair Powell not know the difference between tighter/more restrictive policy and financial conditions? And right on cue: the Change in Payrolls was shockingly large this morning as average hourly earnings were higher than expected and the unemployment rate fell to 55 year lows.

It’s clear to us the Fed was prematurely overconfident, risking more equity volatility, a more inverted yield curve and an ever-higher chance of a hard landing.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Nothing contained herein constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, or the recommendation of or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or invest in any investment product, vehicle, service or instrument. Such an offer or solicitation may only be made by delivery to a prospective investor of formal offering materials, including subscription or account documents or forms, which include detailed discussions of the terms of the respective product, vehicle, service or instrument, including the principal risk factors that might impact such a purchase or investment, and which should be reviewed carefully by any such investor before making the decision to invest. RBA information may include statements concerning financial market trends and/or individual stocks, and are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Historic market trends are not reliable indicators of actual future market behavior or future performance of any particular investment which may differ materially, and should not be relied upon as such. The investment strategy and broad themes discussed herein may be inappropriate for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial situation. Information contained in the material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. You should note that the materials are provided “as is” without any express or implied warranties.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments involve a degree of risk, including the risk of loss. No part of RBA’s materials may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission from RBA. Links to appearances and articles by Richard Bernstein, whether in the press, on television or otherwise, are provided for informational purposes only and in no way should be considered a recommendation of any particular investment product, vehicle, service or instrument or the rendering of investment advice, which must always be evaluated by a prospective investor in consultation with his or her own financial adviser and in light of his or her own circumstances, including the investor’s investment horizon, appetite for risk, and ability to withstand a potential loss of some or all of an investment’s value. Investing is subject to market risks. Investors acknowledge and accept the potential loss of some or all of an investment’s value. Views represented are subject to change at the sole discretion of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC does not undertake to advise you of any changes in the views expressed herein.