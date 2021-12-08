November Review: Is Volatility Better for Tax Loss Harvesting?

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist, Green Harvest Asset Management

Volatility returned in November. While the ups and downs can be unnerving, they are an unavoidable part of long-term investing. On the bright side, volatility tends to increase opportunities for tax loss harvesting (TLH). Below are TLH highlights for November with accompanying chart and statistics on page 2:

In the U.S., just under half of all tax benefits captured were in one sector: Communications Services. Opportunities abounded in Communications stocks, as it was not just down the most of all sectors in November but also the worst performing in October.

After Communications, Financials, Industrials and Energy, the next most harvested sectors, all declined significantly as well.

Outside the U.S., Green Harvest harvested the most in Latin America, the region with the largest November intra-month drawdown. Latin America declined more than all other regions in October as well.

In the first few days of December, volatility remained and stocks continued to mostly decline. This offered adroit index investors numerous opportunities for systematically capturing realized losses to offset gains from other parts of their portfolios, such as hedge funds or mutual funds. As the year finishes, Green Harvest continues to capitalize on these opportunities, helping clients further their after-tax investment goals.

We wish you a warm and safe holiday season and a new year filled with opportunity. On a personal note, this will be my last post to you. It has been a supreme joy to have had a chance to serve Green Harvest’s clients and contribute to the growing field of after-tax efficient investing. All the best.

