New Frontier Advisor

Joy Zheng joined New Frontier in 2018 as a Research Analyst after graduating from Boston University with a M.S. in Mathematical Finance. She is a member of the Investment Committee and her responsibilities include supporting the Investment and Research teams. Her interests include computational finance, quantitative analysis and risk management.

Dr. David Esch is the Managing Director of Research at New Frontier, having joined the firm in 2008. Dr. Esch completed his Ph.D. in Statistics at Harvard University in 2004. His specialties include mathematical statistics, numerical analysis and computation, Bayesian statistics, and econometrics. He is author of the article “Non Normality Facts and Fallacies,” (Journal Of Investment Management 1st Quarter 2010), selected as one of the best JOIM papers of 2010, and co-author of many other peer-reviewed journal articles. His educational background also includes a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and a Masters degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Boston University.

Dr. Richard Michaud is the President and Chief Executive Officer at New Frontier. He earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Boston University and has taught investment management at Columbia University. He is the author of Efficient Asset Management: A Practical Guide to Stock Portfolio Optimization and Asset Allocation (1998, 2nd ed. 2008 with Robert Michaud), a CFA Research Monograph (1999) on Global Asset Management, and numerous academic and research articles available on Home :: SSRN and ResearchGate | Find and share research . He is co-holder of four U.S. patents in portfolio optimization and asset management, a Graham and Dodd Scroll winner for his work on optimization, a former editorial board member of the Financial Analysts Journal, associate editor of the Journal Of Investment Management, and former director of the "Q" Group.

Robert Michaud is the co-holder of four U.S. patents in portfolio optimization and asset management and is the Chief Investment Officer at New Frontier. He holds a Masters in Mathematics from Boston University and pursued a Ph.D. in finance from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles before joining New Frontier. His research interests include portfolio theory, risk models, empirical asset pricing, and international finance. He is co-author of Efficient Asset Management: A Practical Guide to Stock Portfolio Optimization and Asset Allocation, (2nd ed. Oxford University Press, 2008) and research articles in refereed journals.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs’ net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust is an exchange traded fund structured as a unit investment trust listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR S&P 500, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

None of State Street Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. or any of their affiliates or subsidiaries (“State Street”) are affiliated with ETF Trends or any ETF Strategist. However, State Street may enter into, and may have entered into, certain marketing arrangements with one or more ETF Strategists, including arrangements relating to SPDR® ETFs. State Street does not endorse any ETF Strategist and disclaims any liability associated with any ETF Strategist.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

To learn more about being profiled on the ETF Trends ETF Strategist Channel, please email tlydon@ETFtrends.com.