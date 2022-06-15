New Frontier Advisor
Robert MichaudChief Investment Officer
Robert Michaud is the co-holder of four U.S. patents in portfolio optimization and asset management and is the Chief Investment Officer at New Frontier. He holds a Masters in Mathematics from Boston University and pursued a Ph.D. in finance from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles before joining New Frontier. His research interests include portfolio theory, risk models, empirical asset pricing, and international finance. He is co-author of Efficient Asset Management: A Practical Guide to Stock Portfolio Optimization and Asset Allocation, (2nd ed. Oxford University Press, 2008) and research articles in refereed journals.
Richard Michaud, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Richard Michaud is the President and Chief Executive Officer at New Frontier. He earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Boston University and has taught investment management at Columbia University. He is the author of Efficient Asset Management: A Practical Guide to Stock Portfolio Optimization and Asset Allocation (1998, 2nd ed. 2008 with Robert Michaud), a CFA Research Monograph (1999) on Global Asset Management, and numerous academic and research articles available on Home :: SSRN and ResearchGate | Find and share research. He is co-holder of four U.S. patents in portfolio optimization and asset management, a Graham and Dodd Scroll winner for his work on optimization, a former editorial board member of the Financial Analysts Journal, associate editor of the Journal Of Investment Management, and former director of the "Q" Group.
David Esch, Ph.D.Managing Director, Research
Dr. David Esch is the Managing Director of Research at New Frontier, having joined the firm in 2008. Dr. Esch completed his Ph.D. in Statistics at Harvard University in 2004. His specialties include mathematical statistics, numerical analysis and computation, Bayesian statistics, and econometrics. He is author of the article “Non Normality Facts and Fallacies,” (Journal Of Investment Management 1st Quarter 2010), selected as one of the best JOIM papers of 2010, and co-author of many other peer-reviewed journal articles. His educational background also includes a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and a Masters degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Boston University.
Joy ZhengSenior Research Analyst
Joy Zheng joined New Frontier in 2018 as a Research Analyst after graduating from Boston University with a M.S. in Mathematical Finance. She is a member of the Investment Committee and her responsibilities include supporting the Investment and Research teams. Her interests include computational finance, quantitative analysis and risk management.