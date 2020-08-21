New and Expanded Services from Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors has invested a significant amount of resources on our technology, research platform, and portfolio construction tools over the past 3 years.

As we have substantially evolved, we now have the capabilities to do the following:

Develop & manage quantitative alpha stock baskets + ETF beta portfolios (we blend both sleeves to target a specific standard deviation).

(we blend both sleeves to target a specific standard deviation). Develop income solutions for clients as they are entering or going through retirement.

Monte Carlo simulations to demonstrate probability of success for reaching retirement goals.

for reaching retirement goals. Systematic call / put writing strategies.

Portfolio hedging solutions.

solutions. ESG portfolios at the mutual fund, ETF, and single stock level.

Analyze & track aggregate portfolio and factor risk.

Track, analyze, and run regressions on over 60 macro-economic indicators using newly developed computer programming language.

using newly developed computer programming language. Country/sector/regional portfolio tilts.

Credit/duration/quality of our fixed income portfolios.

Performance attribution.

We’ve aggregated the above strategies in a newly developed dashboard for Astoria’s solutions as well as those instances where we serve as a non-discretionary advisor and are engaged as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer.

For full disclosure, please refer to our website: https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/disclaimer

