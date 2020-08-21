You are at:»»New and Expanded Services from Astoria Portfolio Advisors
New and Expanded Services from Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors has invested a significant amount of resources on our technology, research platform, and portfolio construction tools over the past 3 years.

As we have substantially evolved, we now have the capabilities to do the following:

  • Develop & manage quantitative alpha stock baskets + ETF beta portfolios (we blend both sleeves to target a specific standard deviation).
  • Develop income solutions for clients as they are entering or going through retirement.
  • Monte Carlo simulations to demonstrate probability of success for reaching retirement goals.
  • Systematic call / put writing strategies.
  • Portfolio hedging solutions.
  • ESG portfolios at the mutual fund, ETF, and single stock level.
  • Analyze & track aggregate portfolio and factor risk.
  • Track, analyze, and run regressions on over 60 macro-economic indicators using newly developed computer programming language.
  • Country/sector/regional portfolio tilts.
  • Credit/duration/quality of our fixed income portfolios.
  • Performance attribution.
We’ve aggregated the above strategies in a newly developed dashboard for Astoria’s solutions as well as those instances where we serve as a non-discretionary advisor and are engaged as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer.

We’d love to spend 20 minutes with you and do a video call showing you our new dashboard. Please click here to set up a call with Astoria’s CIO.

Thank you,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

For full disclosure, please refer to our website: https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/disclaimer

Photo Source: Astoria Portfolio Advisors

