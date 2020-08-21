New and Expanded Services from Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors has invested a significant amount of resources on our technology, research platform, and portfolio construction tools over the past 3 years.
As we have substantially evolved, we now have the capabilities to do the following:
- Develop & manage quantitative alpha stock baskets + ETF beta portfolios (we blend both sleeves to target a specific standard deviation).
- Develop income solutions for clients as they are entering or going through retirement.
- Monte Carlo simulations to demonstrate probability of success for reaching retirement goals.
- Systematic call / put writing strategies.
- Portfolio hedging solutions.
- ESG portfolios at the mutual fund, ETF, and single stock level.
- Analyze & track aggregate portfolio and factor risk.
- Track, analyze, and run regressions on over 60 macro-economic indicators using newly developed computer programming language.
- Country/sector/regional portfolio tilts.
- Credit/duration/quality of our fixed income portfolios.
- Performance attribution.
We’ve aggregated the above strategies in a newly developed dashboard for Astoria’s solutions as well as those instances where we serve as a non-discretionary advisor and are engaged as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer.
