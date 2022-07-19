Market Corrections vs. Bear Markets: A Quick Guide in Drawdown Risk Management for Long-Term Investors

Intensity

The intensity of the drawdown measures how much market value was lost. As defined earlier, corrections are market losses of between -10% and -19%. Over the last twenty-five years, the most intense correction delivered a drawdown of -19% and the least intense corrections created a market value loss of about -12% to -13%.

By comparison, the magnitude or intensity of losses during bear markets are often more difficult for investors to stomach. Although a bear market is defined as losses in value of more than -20%, the two in the past 25 years were more than -47%, more than double the losses caused by corrections. The intensity and effects of a bear market are unmatched, especially when we consider time of recovery.

Recovery Time

Recovery time refers to how long it takes for the market to recoup its losses and return to pre-fall levels. Mathematically speaking, the larger the loss, the larger the gain needed to recover. We cover that in more detail here. So it stands to reason that market corrections, with smaller losses by definition, would require less recovery time.

It is important to note here, that recovery time depends on the intensity of the drawdown, as well as the nature of the market after the drawdown ends and recovery begins, so recovery times are not always in direct correlation to the drawdown intensity.

The -19% corrections in 1998 and late 2018 both took about three months to recover. The -12% drop in 2015-16, though, took almost eight months to recover.

Despite the discrepancy between corrections’ drawdowns and recovery times over the last 25 years, most took less than half a year to recover. The recovery for the bear markets, however, required years before investors clawed back their losses.