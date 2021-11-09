You are at:»»Macro Chart Book – October 2021
Macro Chart Book – October 2021

Inflation continues to be a major concern, though real wages have risen for the first time in six months. Fed tapering has not spooked the market as all sectors and equity asset classes were positive in October. In the background, the trade deficit is again on investors’ radars as it reached its highest level ($80B) to date. These and other economic topics are examined in October’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

