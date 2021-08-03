July Performance Review: Stocks Dip Before Gaining, An Opportunity?

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist

Markets retreated in July, providing opportunities for Tax Benefits Capture (TBC) or Tax Loss Harvesting. But then, in the latter half of the month, markets rebounded, ending in the green. Overall, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% in July – its sixth straight month of gains – culminating in 18.0% year to date and doubling in value since its March 23, 2020 bottom. Here are highlights of Green Harvest Asset Management’s TBC activity last month along with accompanying statistics in the table on page 2:

While many stocks dipped, one sector and one region each declined considerably more than others, enabling targeted and meaningful TBC. The Energy sector fell over 15.5%, far and away the biggest sufferer in July’s pullback. Energy sector trades comprised fully 1/3 of all U.S. Equity TBC related trading. Asian stocks were hit hard last week amid news of tightening Chinese regulations. Asian stocks rebounded after the news somewhat, but not before we were able to capture further tax benefits.

Accounts invested in Green Harvest’s flagship U.S. Equity strategy at the beginning of July achieved a cumulative TBC of between 1.5% and 2.0%. 1 Much of the TBC-related trading occurred during the day on July 19th, when many sectors and regions were bottoming. As positions with realized losses were sold, similar but not identical positions were simultaneously purchased that kept clients invested in the subsequent rebound.



The markets’ continued ability to decline and rebound within short periods is a reminder of the importance of a strategy that nimbly captures tax benefits – while also ensuring that portfolios remain invested every day.

Hoping you have a great August.

1 In comparison, the S&P 500’s maximum decline through mid-month was 0.85%. Cumulative TBC percentage reflects cumulative realized losses as a percentage of starting account values in cash accounts only; i.e., accounts with existing legacy positions were excluded.

Market Data and Green Harvest TBC Heat Map Summary for the month of July 2021:

