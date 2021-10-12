Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – September 2021

Inflation continues to be a major concern as producer prices have risen over 8% over the last year. Partially in response to this, the Fed plans to reduce its purchasing schedule in November. Along with conflict over Biden’s ambitious $3.5 T spending bill, this news sparked a small pullback in the market, which, combined with a strong earnings season, put valuations at their most attractive levels in over a year. These and other economic topics are examined in October’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

