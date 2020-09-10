Julex Capital Macro Chart Book – August 2020

The V-Shaped recovery in equities was realized after the S&P 500 crossed pre-pandemic highs.

The Fed has pushed back against inflationary concerns as they anticipate zero interest rates and continued expansion in their $7 trillion balance sheet for the foreseeable future. The federal deficit is back in the spotlights after it is projected to eclipse federal taxes for the first time ever.

Trade continues to be problematic as imports have largely recovered, but exports remain some $40 billion monthly less than their pre-pandemic levels. These and other economic topics are examined in August’s edition of Julex’s Monthly Macro Chart Book.

