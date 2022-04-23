Is the Bond Market’s Heat Wave Over?

By Michael Walton

Managing Partner, Consultant & Client Relations

&

Thomas Urano

Managing Partner, Portfolio Management

April 6, 2022 — Sage Managing Partner Michael Walton and Thomas Urano, who leads the Portfolio Management Team, talk about “the perfect storm” that caused one of the all-time worst quarters for the bond market. They discuss the three things that need to happen to get inflation under control and how Sage is positioned given the near-term outlook.

