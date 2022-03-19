Interest Rates Hike: What Could Lie Ahead

In this Week in Review video, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and Deputy CIO Eric Biegeleisen take a deep dive into the concept of stagflation in light of the Fed’s recent decision to raise interest rates. They will discuss: –How could Fed policy impact the economy and the capital markets?

How can 3EDGE’s proprietary research model help understand the impact of this policy on different asset classes?

Could the U.S. economy enter a period of Stagflation – a scenario of rising prices, higher inflation, and slowing economic growth – which hasn’t happened since the oil embargo in the 1970s.

