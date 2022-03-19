Interest Rates Hike: What Could Lie Ahead

In this Week in Review video, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and Deputy CIO Eric Biegeleisen take a deep dive into the concept of stagflation in light of the Fed’s recent decision to raise interest rates. They will discuss: –How could Fed policy impact the economy and the capital markets?
- How can 3EDGE’s proprietary research model help understand the impact of this policy on different asset classes?
- Could the U.S. economy enter a period of Stagflation – a scenario of rising prices, higher inflation, and slowing economic growth – which hasn’t happened since the oil embargo in the 1970s.
3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/
Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg
Content continues below advertisement