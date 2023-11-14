Increasing Current Income as Well as Long-Term Return Potential

This year’s narrow equity market rally combined with declining bond prices have created a wealth of opportunities for patient investors. Our cautious economic and financial market views have our Strategies biased towards defensive, high-quality equity and fixed income sectors that are also relatively inexpensive. We have been finding more and more opportunities to increase the current yield and potential total return for our investors.



For example, the narrowness of this year’s market has left dividend paying stocks trading at discounts relative to their own histories and trading at steep discounts relative to the narrow group of equities that are the major drivers of year-to-date benchmark returns.

In fact, many of these dividend paying stocks have seen their share prices decline while their earnings have increased. As exhibit 1 suggests, the S&P 500 Index is currently trading at a premium relative to its price-to-earnings valuation over the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Dividend Index is trading at an 11% discount.

The CMBS market is represented by many different property classes including but not limited to apartments, hotels, office, industrial, and retail (Exhibit 2). Additionally, the CMBS market consists of both government agency and non-agency issued bonds just like the residential mortgage-backed securities sector.

With higher interest rates and declining occupancy rates, there have been many ratings downgrades in the CMBS market this year, which is not surprising as delinquency rates have increased for some property types.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, office and retail are seeing the bulk of the rises in delinquencies, while property types with more stable cash flows, such as multifamily and industrial, are doing well. At the same time, spreads have widened for CMBS, making the sector attractive relative to its ten-year average.

This scenario has led to volatility in the CMBS market and created opportunities for active managers that can add value through sector and security selection. With nearly 50% of the outstanding CMBS falling into the office and retail space, using an actively managed product for CMBS exposure can help mitigate risk. The flexibility of active bets within the portfolio allows for tilts to stronger performing sectors and securities that offer value. We believe the addition of actively managed CMBS exposure can help diversify a fixed income allocation and provide an attractive yield with less interest rate risk.

INVESTMENT IMPLICATIONS

At this point, our Strategies offer significantly higher yields than their respective benchmarks. The combination of equity income strategies as well as diversified short-term and intermediate term fixed income has increased current yield while locking in intermediate-duration income for longer as well as setting up to capture increasing dividend payments over time.

During bouts of economic distress, central banks generally cut interest rates quickly to loosen monetary conditions and stabilize economic activity.

Investors overallocated to money markets and T-Bills would see their interest income decline quickly. Meanwhile, investors in intermediate-duration fixed income would experience little or no change in their current income while also potentially benefiting from capital appreciation as falling interest rates drive bond prices higher.

These attractive current valuations are likely going to lead to appealing investment results in the future while also potentially reducing current economic and market risks in our view. We think that these changes better prepare our Strategies for potential geopolitical and interest rate risks ahead while offering attractive yield and capital appreciation potential.

CASH INDICATOR

The Cash Indicator (CI) has begun to elevate off recent extreme lows. While the CI remains below its historical median level, financial markets seem to be less complacent currently. We see this as a healthy development. Still, readings this low have historically been followed by increased volatility. We remain defensively positioned and prepared to take advantage of opportunities as they emerge.

