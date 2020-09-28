How Many Hyundai’s Make a Tesla?

In this episode, Nyle Bayer discusses the September MTD performance of equities and fixed income as well as current economic conditions with Joe Mallen, Chief Investment Officer, and Jason Van Thiel, Director of Research for Helios Quantitative Research.

Helios Quantitative Research influences over 700 Financial Advisors and $30 billion in assets by creating, implementing, and monitoring quantitative asset allocation strategies.

Questions covered:

Equities

What do we think of current valuations?

Has the current market environment strengthened or weakened the argument to buy individual stocks?

What are the giant spreads we’re seeing in recent charts signaling?

Fixed Income

Long duration or short duration, what’s the better deal right now?

Economy

If a vaccine was announced tomorrow, what kind of impact would this good news have on valuations?

What sort of effect will the election have?

Random Question(s)

Would you rather have 34 Hyundais or one Tesla?

Charts mentioned

