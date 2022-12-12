Goldilocks vs. the Bears | ETF Trends

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this weekend video, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts, and CEO/CIO, Steve Cucchiaro, discuss the various factors that could lead to a goldilocks scenario.

• Will the Fed be able to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy while continuing to tighten monetary policy to combat inflation?

• Is a recession in 2023 inevitable?

• What factors could bring on an economic recession in the U.S. in 2023?

Content continues below advertisement

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.