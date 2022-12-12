Goldilocks vs. the Bears | ETF Trends

In this weekend video, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts, and CEO/CIO, Steve Cucchiaro, discuss the various factors that could lead to a goldilocks scenario.
• Will the Fed be able to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy while continuing to tighten monetary policy to combat inflation?
• Is a recession in 2023 inevitable?
• What factors could bring on an economic recession in the U.S. in 2023?
